The Tarkio R-I Kids’ Korner Preschool students performed their winter program Wednesday, December 6, 2024, in the Tarkio High School Auditorium. The students performed: “Blowing in the Wind,” “Hello, Reindeer,” “Little Snowflake,” “We’re Going on a Santa Hunt,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Ring Those Christmas Bells.” Preschoolers include: pictured – Camilla Christians, Rory Lambertsen, Skylar Alsup, Raxtin Riggins, Natalie Spire, Skyler Alsup, and Mattie Sundermann; and Baker Bolin, Kinsley Dunkin, Poppy Graves, Ava Hance, Eleanor Henry, Vaniah Holtz, Weston Jackson, Ledgen Lambert, Finlee Ohnmacht, Arika Patel, Bella Reeves, Atticus Romines, Berkley Schebaum, and Jaxson Wiley. (Karly Hicks photo)