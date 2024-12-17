The Rock Port High School National Honor Society gifted all of the residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, Missouri, with new pajama sets! The residents enjoyed visiting with the students as well, including, from left to right: front row – Skylar Stoner, Jacoby Driskell, Payten Shrader, Hadleigh Jones, Arianna Shimmel, Lilly Pankau, Norah Watkins, Jaylynn Garst, and Cali Driskell; and back row – Keira Roup, Ella Meyerkorth, Emma Teten, Claire Spiegel, Avery Meyerkorth, Tayden Cook, Quentin Jackson, Bracton Cook, Jaymes Herron, and Ryan Lucas. (Pleasant View Nursing Facility Facebook photos)

The nursing home residents were so happy to have visitors – Rock Port National Honor Society members – who also brought gifts this week in the form of pajama sets for everyone. Pictured above are NHS members Cali Driskell and Claire Spiegel with Lavone Barnett and below are Ryan Lucas and Jaymes Herron with Norma Groff.