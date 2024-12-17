Olivia Roup as Mrs. Claus reads some letters to Santa.

Cali Driskell, the newswoman, right, interviews Kennedi Seiter, left, about what she saw.

Sophie Storm, the narrator, keeps the audience in the loop as the story unfolds.

Hadleigh Jones, the announcer, tells Mr. Scrooge, Logan Richards, what was about to come.

The mayor, Millie Ripley, and Audrey Dougherty, the news anchor, talk about some of the events going on in the town.

Isabella Kroeger as Marley and Alexi Stoner as Skeezix tell some jokes and wrap presents.

Sophie Storm, the narrator, listens as the choir of Kennedi Seiter (the cougher), Isabella Kroger (the hiccuper), Alexi Stoner (the sneezer), and Cali Driskell (the Maestro) attempt to sing a Christmas carol.

Rock Port High School presented “The Little Town of Christmas” play Thursday, December 5, 2024. The two part play was set in the little town of Christmas where everyone is friendly and funny

The friendly and funny cast of characters included Skeezi and Sylvester, an elf comedy team short in stature and long in laughter; Dancer, the reindeer with a wacky sense of humor; Mrs. Claus, the REAL boss of the outfit; and a hilarious street corner Santa, tested and almost bested by one tough little kid with a sticky sucker. Also included were old favorite stories such as “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “A Christmas Carol.”

The cast included the following: Cali Driskell as Newswoman and Maestro; Hadleigh Jones as Announcer and Kid; Sophie Storm as the Narrator; Audrey Dougherty as News Anchor, Claudine, and Ghost 3; Logan Richards as Uncle Bob, Santa, and Scrooge; Kennedi Seiter as Helen, Cougher, Kid 1, and Ghost 2; Alexi Stoner as Skeezix, Sneezer, Kid 2, and Ghost 1; Isabella Kroger as Sylvester, Hiccuper, Kid 3, and Marley; Olivia Roup as Mrs. Claus; Leo Grimes as Hi, Tiny Tim, and Man; Maddie Wilroy as Woman; and Millie Ripley as the Mayor.

The crew included: Lily Wilroy, sound, and Maddie Wilroy and Millie Ripley, curtain. The set was created by the cast, and the actors and actresses did their own hair and make-up. The play was directed by Kerri Rodriguez.