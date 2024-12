What’s the best way to spread Christmas cheer? Singing loud for all to hear! The Fairfax preschool and kindergarten classes bundled up Friday, December 13, and went caroling downtown in Fairfax. They stopped at the doctor’s office, post office, Simmons Service Station, City Hall, Daybreak Cafe, Lonnie’s, and the Farmers State Bank, and sang “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas!” (Submitted photo)