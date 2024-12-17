Some of the students with speaking parts in “GNOME for the Holidays!” included gnomes Waylon Blackman (top) and Adamae Ridnour (above), and storyteller Genesis Anaya (below).

The Tarkio Elementary kindergartners, first, and second graders, with assistance from some fifth grade girls, performed “GNOME for the Holidays!” for family and friends Friday, December 13, 2024, in the Tarkio High School Auditorium. Written by John Jacobson and Walter Jack, the performance was under the direction of Mrs. Barnett, Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Dunkin, Mrs. Howard, Ms. Harrington, Mrs. Peregrine, Mrs. Dorrel, and Mrs. Dow.

The students sang “We Are Happy Gnomes!”, “A Gnome In Your Home,” “I Don’t Believe It,” “Gnomes to the Rescue,” “I Believe in Miracles,” and “I DO Believe It.” Cast of characters included: Gnomes – Audrey Anderson, Sydnee Meier, Adamae Ridnour, Dallas Slemp, Gigi Vette, Ellie Wallace, Kenzi Hoffman, Ryker Smith, and Waylon Blackman; Children – Cambria Baruth, Shaydee Howard, Reagan Dor-rel, Kinley Niles, Annistyn Sche-baum, and Emmit Crouse; and Storytellers – Linley Hogue, Genesis Anaya, Jaina Murray, Jorja Peregrine, Saige Dorrel, and Hannah Wennihan. Kindergarners performing included Evelyn Adams, Emma England, Brinley Guyer, Rose Hall, Laikyn Howard, MaeAnne Johnson, Harper Kopejtka, Gabe Milla, Bristol Sutter, Ryker Bare, Kasen Dodson, Eden Hance, Bexley Lambert, Leightyn Laur, Liam Miller, Scarlett Miller, Madi Riley, Declan Vogler, Rein Wennihan, and Channing Willis. First Graders performing included Leevi Driskell, Norma England, Colton Jackson, Nora Lundquist, Aia Murray, Cesar Perez, Emmett Reeves, Niya Smith, Killian Vogler, Abel Earith, Manly England, Teagan Hardisty, Crew Martin, Trysta Page, Rhynn Stillwell, Stason Sundermann, Oliver Turner, Ember Vandevere, and Willow Wright.