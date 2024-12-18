Lady Wolves compete at Lafayette

The East Atchison Lady Wolves wrestling team competed in the Lafayette Invitational December 6, 2024. Two of the four brought home medals. Individual results include (from left to right): Bella Bywater – 1-2, 3rd place; Dylan Drummond – 2-0, 1st place; Aly Wooten – 3-0, 1st place; and Danni Irvine – 1-1, 2nd place. (Submitted by Coach Terry Wooten)

Wolves wrestle at Lone Jack

The East Atchison Wolves wrestling team traveled to Lone Jack, Missouri, to compete in the kickoff classic Saturday, December 7, 2024. One wrestler came home with a medal. Individual EA results include: 285 lbs., Bo Peregrine – 3-2, 3rd place; 175 lbs., Braxton Melton-Davis – 3-2, 4th place; 150 lbs., Gavyn Irvine – 1-2; and 215 lbs., Jax Peregrine – 1-3. (Submitted by Coach Terry Wooten)

Wolves wrestle in Bedford

The East Atchison Wolves wrestling team traveled to Bedford, Iowa, Monday, December 9, 2024, to compete in a triangular against Bedford and East Union, Iowa. EA results from the competition follow:

East Union 42 vs. EA 18.0

150 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine over Quinten Albrechtsen (East Union) (Fall 2:48)

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine won by forfeit

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine over Kayson Harper (East Union) (Fall 0:31)

Bedford 54.0 vs. EA 9.0

150 lbs. – Dalton Swartz (Bed-ford) over Gavyn Irvine (Fall 2:34)

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine over Dallyn Money (Bedford) (Decision 13-9)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine over Gabe Gray (Bedford) (Fall 1:27)

East Atchison wrestlers compete in Polo Duals

The East Atchison boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams traveled to Polo, Missouri, December 12, 2024, to compete against Polo, North Andrew, and Stanberry. It was a great night for all the EA wrestlers with 14 wins. The wrestlers are working hard and showing lots of improvement.

Results from the event follow:

GIRLS

East Atchison 18 vs. North Andrew 6

110 lbs. – Bella Bywater won by forfeit

120 lbs. – Dylan Drummond won by forfeit

190 lbs. – Alyson Wooten won by forfeit

Polo 42 vs. East Atchison 18

190 lbs. – Alyson Wooten won by forfeit

110 lbs. – Bella Bywater won by forfeit

120 lbs. – Dylan Drummond over Kimsley Bryers (Fall 0:39)

BOYS

Stanberry 42 vs. East Atchison 18

175 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis won by forfeit

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine won by forfeit

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine won by forfeit

East Atchison 18 vs. North Andrew 18

175 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis over Marshall Todd (Fall 3:56)

215 lbs. – Jax Peregrine won by forfeit

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine over Karson Wilmes (Fall 2:33)

Polo 33 vs. East Atchison 12

215 lbs. – Gable Crouse over Jax Peregrine (Decision 1-0)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine over Kalique Sanders (Fall 0:55)

175 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis won by forfeit