Start the New Year off right on Wednesday, January 1, with the First Day Hike at Indian Cave State Park located at 65296 720 Road, Shubert, Nebraska.

The hike will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 11:00 a.m. This will be on a relatively flat and easy walking trail that is a .6 mile long. The hike is kid friendly and pets are welcome and must be on a 6-foot leash.

Meet at trail head #7 and dress warm for potential cold weather. Free hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies will be served at the conclusion of the walk.

A valid park entry permit is required.