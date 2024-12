Bryna McEnaney turns in to her opponent and works to free her leg during the Tiger Mat Classic. (JR Chaney photo)

Kendan Melton gets a takedown as he throws his opponent to the mat during the Tiger Mat Classic. (JR Chaney photo)

Rock Port wrestlers compete at Tiger Mat Classic

The Rock Port wrestling teams traveled to Marceline, Missouri, Saturday, December 7, 2024, to compete in the Tiger Mat Classic.

In the girls’ competition, Evelyn Heintz placed first, Norah Watkins and Eliza Mason placed second, Bryna McEnaney and Hadleigh Jones placed third, and Kennedi Seiter placed fourth.

In the boys’ competition, Levi Lucas and Jadyn Geib placed third, Trenton Wallace and Desmond Chaney placed fifth, Kendan Melton placed sixth, and Dylan Lair placed seventh.

Individual results for the Rock Port wrestlers are as follows:

GIRLS

110 lbs., Norah Watkins

Round 1 – Norah Watkins over Maiyah Hopper (Versailles) (MD 13-0)

Round 2 – Norah Watkins over Haleiha Reimers (Highland) (Fall 1:38)

Round 4 – Norah Watkins over Kentli Whitaker (South Harrison) (Fall 3:45)

Round 5 – Jayden Keller (Brookfield) over Norah Watkins (Fall 1:15)

115 lbs., Evelyn Heintz

Round 1 – Evelyn Heintz over Eliza Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 3:41)

Round 2 – Evelyn Heintz over Raelayn Foster (Marceline) (Fall 1:54)

Round 3 – Evelyn Heintz over Megan LaBelle (Brookfield) (Fall 1:12)

Round 4 – Evelyn Heintz over Alicia Eaton (Highland) (Fall 3:34)

115 lbs., Eliza Mason

Round 1 – Evelyn Heintz (Rock Port) over Eliza Mason (Fall 3:41)

Round 2 – Eliza Mason over Alicia Eaton (Highland) (Inj. [time])

Round 3 – Eliza Mason (over Raelayn Foster (Marceline) (Fall 5:03)

Round 5 – Eliza Mason over Megan LaBelle (Brookfield) (Fall 0:31)

120 lbs., Kennedi Seiter

Round 1 – Promise Coulter (Highland) over Kennedi Seiter (Fall 3:52)

Round 2 – Kaidynce Niemeier (Marceline) over Kennedi Seiter (Fall 2:36)

Round 3 – Payslie Alexander (Brookfield) over Kennedi Seiter (Fall 4:54)

140 lbs., Bryna McEnaney

Round 1 – Bryna McEnaney over Pandora Hennessy (Macon) (Fall 3:41)

Round 2 – Aliyah Jesse (Lawson) over Bryna McEnaney (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 – Bryna McEnaney over Elisabeth Matney (Lawson) (Fall 2:24)

Round 4 – Addison Orscheln (Moberly) over Bryna McEnaney (Fall 1:00)

235 lbs., Hadleigh Jones

Round 1 – Aubrey Wilson (Brookfield) over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 3:44)

Round 2 – Miah Parker (Gallatin) over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 0:00)

Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones over Amanda Jane Morlang (Highland) (Fall 1:09)

Round 4 – Hadleigh Jones over Allie Holliday (Versailles) (Fall 2:58)

BOYS

120 lbs., Levi Lucas

Round 1 – Ryder Cochenour (Brookfield) won by major decision over Levi Lucas (MD 9-1)

Round 2 – Levi Lucas won by fall over Maxx Baker (Trenton JV) (Fall 1:33)

Round 3 – Levi Lucas won by forfeit over Camden Roeder (Highland)

Round 4 – Levi Lucas won by fall over Trakor Hignutt (Trenton JV) (Fall 1:35)

Round 5 – Cruz Stewart (South Harrison) won by fall over Levi Lucas (Fall 5:24)

138 lbs., Trenton Wallace

Round 1 – Cameron Hess (Moberly) won by tech fall over Trenton Wallace (TF-1.5 2:00 (20-4))

Round 2 – Landon Erwin (Winnetonka) won by fall over Trenton Wallace (Fall 2:15)

Round 3 – Trenton Wallace received a bye

Consolation Bracket – Trenton Wallace won by fall over Kaygan Baker (Trenton JV) (Fall 0:46)

5th Place Match – Trenton Wallace won by fall over Tate Akins (South Harrison) (Fall 1:23)

144 lbs., Dylan Lair

Round 1 – Isaiah Johanningsmeier (Macon) won by fall over Dylan Lair (Fall 2:35)

Round 2 – Trayce Switzer (Brookfield) won by medical forfeit over Dylan Lair

Round 3 – Xavier Estrada (Winnetonka) won by medical forfeit over Dylan Lair

Consolation Bracket – Gentry Allen (South Harrison) won by medical forfeit over Dylan Lair

7th Place Match – Dylan Lair received a bye

150 lbs., Kendan Melton

Round 1 – Landon Morris (Moberly) won by fall over Kendan Melton (Fall 4:41)

Round 2 – Landon Sherman (Winnetonka) won by fall over Kendan Melton (Fall 3:08)

Round 3 – Ryder Clevenger (Lawson) won by major decision over Kendan Melton (MD 13-5)

Consolation Bracket – Kendan Melton won by medical forfeit over Gage Judd (Versailles)

5th Place Match – Wyatt Eaton (Gallatin) won by fall over Kendan Melton (Fall 2:23)

157 lbs., Desmond Chaney

Round 1 – Conner Menke (Lawson) won by fall over Desmond Chaney (Fall 1:31)

Round 2 – Spencer Steih (Trenton) won by fall over Desmond Chaney (Fall 3:37)

Round 3 – Desmond Chaney won by fall over Caspian Jincks (South Harrison) (Fall 1:39)

Round 4 – Gabriel Williams (Winnetonka) won by fall over Desmond Chaney (Fall 1:41)

Round 5 – Weston Linscott (Brookfield) won by tech fall over Desmond Chaney (TF-1.5 4:56 (19-2))

175 lbs., Jadyn Geib

Round 1 – Jadyn Geib won by fall over Jordan Johnson (Winnetonka) (Fall 5:44)

Round 2 – Sutter Akins (South Harrison) won by fall over Jadyn Geib (Fall 1:40)

Round 3 – Markos Black (Marceline) won by fall over Jadyn Geib (Fall 3:53)

Round 5 – Jadyn Geib won by fall over Killian Edgar (Marceline) (Fall 0:59)

Blue Jays host triangular

The Rock Port Blue Jays hosted Auburn (A) and Sabetha (S) in a trianguler meet December 12, 2024. Rock Port’s results from the competition are:

Auburn 54 vs. Rock Port 21

138 lbs. – Dwayne Taylor (A) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 1:36)

144 lbs. – Kendan Melton over Clayton Brown (A) (Fall 1:10)

157 lbs. – Desmond Chaney over Kashton Byrd (A) (Fall 0:14)

165 lbs. – Jadyn Geib over Shane Hanley (A) (Fall 1:03)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron over Owen Rowell (A) (Dec. 8-1)

Sabetha 66 vs. Rock Port 18

138 lbs. – Trenton Wallace over Bullvai Wilson (S) (Fall 1:19)

138 lbs. – Chance Hayes over Scott Gibson (S) (Fall 1:22)

144 lbs. – Andrew Wardrup (S) over Chance Hayes (Fall 2:58)

157 lbs. – Curtis Fitzgerald (S) over Desmond Chaney (Fall 3:16)

165 lbs. – Jadyn Geib over Brandon Hundley (S) (Fall 0:44)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron over Damion Davis (S) (Fall 0:52)