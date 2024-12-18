The Tarkio First Baptist Church invites all to celebrate the birth of Jesus and the Christmas spirit by attending the church’s holiday events.

The annual live nativity will be held Sunday, December 22, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A soup supper will also be served during that time. Come to the church and witness the scene of Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, angel, shepherds, and animals in the stable with the telling of the birth of Christ and fill your bellies with warm, delicious food.

The church’s Christmas Eve service will be held Tuesday, December 24, at 5:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend!