The following cases were heard before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Circuit Court at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, December 17, 2024:

State vs. Rajpal (No Given Name) – Disposition Hearing on Misdemeanor Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Lotven and was previously arraigned. Tried by court. Defendant is sentenced to 10 days jail, SES, 2 years probation supervised by PPS and to pay court costs. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

Jean Wany vs. Wayne Wallingford – Bench Trial on Refusing Breathalyzer. Case called. Petitioner appears by Counsel Smith. Defendant appears by Counsel Lotven. Case continued to December 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for bench trial. Petitioner’s presence is required. If no appearance, this case will be dismissed.

State vs. Jean A. Wany – Bench Trial on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) and DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Howard Lotven. Case set for December 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for bench trial. No further continuances granted. Defendant’s presence is required on December 30, 2024. If defendant fails to appear on December 30, 2024, a capias warrant will be issued.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).