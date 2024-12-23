The Atchison County Commission did not meet Thursday, November 28. The Atchison County Courthouse was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 5, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. South District Commissioner Richard Burke was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

A public budgetary hearing was held according to Section 50.540.5(3) RSMo. Presiding Commissioner Livengood opened the hearing. There was no one present from the public. The commission approved Clerk Taylor to move forward with the preparation of the budget documents. There being no further business for the hearing, Presiding Commissioner Livengood returned to regular session.

The commission met with Sheriff-elect Andy Riley and his hire for Chief Deputy, Travis Chochenour, to review his 2025 budget request.

Megan Twyman, administrator with Pleasant View Nursing Home, met with the commission to check on the status of their lease payment. Clerk Taylor stated that Elliot Berger Prime Health Care Management had been in contact with the county and supplied figures that are being reviewed.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.