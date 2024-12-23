The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting December 18, 2024. The meeting was called to order by Tabitha Wintz, alderman, at 6:05 p.m. Roll was taken. Also in attendance were: Tristan Ray, Debra Wyatt, and Kamron Woodring, aldermen; Christy Stevens, City Clerk; Terry Miller, City Treasurer; and Tammy Silkett and Angela Morgan, residents.

The tentative agenda was approved.

Tammy Silkett presented the council her building permit application for a fence. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the building permit. Tammy left at 6:08 p.m.

Angela Morgan was present to sit through the meeting and observe as a new Fairfax resident.

The minutes of the regular meeting November 19, 2024, were approved.

The aldermen also approved accounts payable.

New Business

Bill #2024-07 titled: A resolution of the City of Fairfax, Missouri approving and adopting the annual budget for the fiscal year January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, was presented and read by title by Tabitha Wintz. Bill #2024-07 was passed unanimously and assigned resolution #2024-1571.

Tabitha Wintz attended the Rural Atchison wastewater feasibility study meeting to see about joining sewer systems with Rock Port and Tarkio. To stay ahead of the survey Christy will get the cost to maintain and treat the lagoons from the last five years.

Staff Reports

Terry Miller, City Treasurer, submitted that all accounts are in balance

Christy Stevens, City Clerk, mentioned that the continuation tax levy resolution would be brought and read at the next meeting. The Gas Spot has requested and submitted their paper work for city licenses to open soon.

The meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m. The next meeting is January 15 at 6:00 p.m.