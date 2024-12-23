The following incarcerations were recorded from December 13 to 19, 2024, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Cortez Reynolds, 33, Gardner, Kansas, was arrested at 4:00 p.m. December 13, 2024, on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked or suspended (2nd or 3rd offense) and Exceeded posted speed limit. Atchison County, Missouri, charges of DWI aggravated, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, and exceeded posted speed limit.

Stacy Morris, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. December 15, 2024, in Rock Port by the Rock Port Police Department for: Failure to appear on Atchison County, Missouri, charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and 2 counts vicious animal.