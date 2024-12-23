The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri.:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 13, 2024, by J. Kent Wanamaker, Trustees, and Jill Luedtke, Co-Trustees of the Jean Good Revocable Trust, to IPE1031 REV567, LLC, for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 13, 2024, by J. Kent Wanamaker and Jill Luedtke, Co-Trustees of the John Wanamaker Declaration of Trust, to IPE1031 REV567, LLC, for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 13, 2024, by J. Kent Wanamaker and Jill Luedtke, Co-Trustees of the Jean Good Revocable Trust, to Julie Fischer, Trustee of the Binder Family GST Trust, for land in Section 4, Township 66, Range 42, and Section 9, T66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 13, 2024, by Damien Pritt to Erik Radik and Amanda Denny for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 13, 2024, by 700 N 5th, LLC, to Myrtle Cunningham and Athena Boomgarrn for Lots 12 and 11, Block 3, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 16, 2024, by J. Kent Wanamaker and Jill Luedtke, Co-Trustees of the John Wanamaker Declaration of Trust, o TC Accommodator 347, LLC, for land in Section 8, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 16, 2024, by J. Wanamaker and Jill Luedtke, Co-Trustees of the Jean Good Trust, to TC Accommodator 347, LLC, for land in Section 8, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.