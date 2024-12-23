Margaret Elaine Irvine, the daughter of Russell and Carrie Lue (Brown) Cloepfil, was born August 29, 1926, in Tarkio, Missouri. In her younger years, she attended High Bank Country School, graduating from Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, in 1944. Margaret then attended Tarkio College for one year.

On October 19, 1945, Margaret was united in marriage to Maurice Irvine, and they became the parents of two sons, Steve and Larry. The couple spent their entire married life on the Irvine family farm east of Tarkio. Maurice passed away in February of 2010.

Margaret was a member of the Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio, where she served in many offices, including Tarkio Presbyterian Women. Margaret was also a member of the Royal 4-H Club, York Ladies Aid, and a sorority in college. She enjoyed serving many dinners with the girls in the kitchen.

Margaret loved sewing, crocheting, and quilting. Margaret passed away Monday, December 16, 2024, at her home in Tarkio, at the age of 98.

Besides her parents and husband, Maurice Irvine, Margaret was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Pauline (Harland) Wunschel; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stanley (Ruth) Irvine, and Virginia Irvine; and daughter-in-law, Regina Irvine. Survivors include sons, Steve (Eileen) Irvine and Larry (Jeannine Broermann) Irvine; grandchildren, Lance Irvine, Stephanie Irvine, and Chance (Nicole) Irvine; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Isabella Irvine; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special caregiver, Marilyn Hicks, and more recently was assisted by Shirley Clifton and Rachelle Brown.

A graveside service and interment was held Friday, December 20, 2024, at Home Cemetery, Tarkio, conducted by Chaplain Jennifer Kusilek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tarkio Presbyterian Church or Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Arrangements were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Online condolences may be made at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.