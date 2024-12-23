There will be an open house Friday, December 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Courthouse to recognize several Atchison County officials who will be retiring at the end of the month. Sheriff Dennis Martin, Treasurer Debbie True, and Public Administrator Jayne Scott, as well as others will be honored.

Stoner Drug will hold a retirement reception for Debbie Lutz Friday, December 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Stop by for cake and to wish Debbie a fond farewell after more than 50 years of service to the local pharmacy and its customers!