The Fairfax Kiwanis Club and special guests visited Fairfax Elementary School December 20, 2024, and handed out treat bags. Miss Lauren Clark’s preschool class visited Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the library.

Mrs. Amy Fast’s first grade class received a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus even visited the cooks, Mary Kay Ryan and Joyce Strough, at Fairfax Schools.