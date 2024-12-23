Tarkio Parks & Recreation held a Christmas Light Contest. Rob and Robin Winger won the honor of “Christmas Past.” (Tarkio Parks & Recreation Facebook photos)

Tarkio Parks & Recreation gave the home of Kenneth Martin the distinction of “Christmas Present.”

Ruth Campbell’s home was given the honor of being named Tarkio Parks & Recreation’s Light Contest “Christmas Future” winner.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church was named the Tarkio Parks & Recreation’s Light Contest “Christmas Church” winner.

Atchison County Veterinary Clinic was named the Tarkio Parks & Recreation’s Light Contest “Christmas Business” winner.