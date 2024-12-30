Congratulations to Atchison County’s newest retirees! Debbie Lutz has retired from Stoner Drug after almost 54 years. Atchison County Treasurer Debbie True, Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin, Atchison County Deputy Sheriff Rick Sons, and Atchison County Public Administrator Jayne Scott have retired after serving local citizens for over 110 years. We hope you all enjoy your well-deserved retirement!

WCF SOF

Classes will resume from winter break next week at the three Atchison County schools: Tarkio students will return on Monday, January 6; Fairfax students will return Tuesday, January 7; and Rock Port students will return Tuesday, January 7.

WCF SOF

Happy New Year! “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” C.S. Lewis

WCF SOF