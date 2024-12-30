Submitted by Maria Reed, Administrator

Christmas has come and gone. December at the center was fun and exciting. All of our guests in December were the best part of the season. Games were played, gifts and prizes were won, and a great time was had by all. Our 12 Days of Christmas winners were Larry Groff, Kenny Rader, Mary Finnell, Jean Mensen, Marilyn Hughes, Bob Schoonover, Marvin Freeman, Randy Weddle, Judy Burke, Gary Windhorst, June Weddle, and Dwight Perry. The quilt winner was Sharon Hughes. Andrew Peters took home the set of 12 wooden “12 Days of Christmas” ornaments. Congratulations to all of our winners. I want to extend my thanks to the community for supporting me in this new position this year and I look forward to serving this community for many years.

In January we will be ringing in the new year with new flooring in our dining area, halls, and restrooms. We are also going to be painting the center to give it a new updated look. Floor resurfacing is scheduled for January 16 and 17. The center will be closed these two days, Thursday and Friday, but we will be serving carry-out and delivery meals. Clients are asked to pick up their meals at the kitchen door these two days. If you have any questions, call the center at 660-744-5812. This project was made possible with funding appropriated by the Missouri General Assembly from the Senior Services Growth Development Fund. The funding is overseen and dispersed by Young at Heart Resources, the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging.

As stated last month, under the Final Rule, we are now required to do conflict of interest screenings and family care safety registration and background checks on all staff, board members, and volunteers. I am in the process of working on staff and board members. If you are a volunteer who has direct contact with our clients (for example, delivery drivers), be expecting some correspondence in the mail with information and forms. You may come in to the center anytime in January to get a head start. The deadline for volunteers is February 28, 2025. Again, if you have questions, feel free to call.

December has been a very generous month in donations and fund raising for the center. We really appreciate all of the support our community gives the center.

We appreciate all of our volunteers and those who donate to the center. We are always looking for volunteers to help deliver to our homebound clients. An added bonus is that volunteer hours are reimbursed by the state to the center, which help feed the senior citizens in Rock Port. Not only are you taking a hot meal to someone, you are also helping fund that meal. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Maria at the center for more information. Each volunteer receives one free meal each time they volunteer. Let the kitchen know (660-744-5812) if you will be taking a meal.