January 6, 1950

• Radio broadcasts of Tarkio College Owls basketball games played at Brown Gymnasium are set to begin Tuesday night when they face Graceland College. St. Joseph station KFEQ will carry the games with Lee George announcing.

• Graveside services for Sgt. Wayne W. Showalter will be held Monday afternoon at Home Cemetery. Sergeant Showalter was killed in action near Rome, Italy, in 1944.

• Showing at The Tarkio Theatre: “Adventure of Gallant Bess,” “The Mutineers,” “Miss Tatlock’s Millions,” “That Forsyte Woman” with Greer Garson and Errol Flynn, and “Ma and Pa Kettle” with Percy Kilbride and Marjorie Main.

January 9, 1975

• Atchison County officials took the oath of office at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri. Those sworn in were County Clerk Don L. Husing, County Collector Dean Curnutt, Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Gordon Clifton, Presiding Judge of the County Court Greg Chamberlain, County Treasurer Mrs. Duane (Lillian) Thiesfeld, South County Court Judge Hal Davis, North County Court Judge Fred Daugherty, and Prosecuting Attorney Bernard Gorman.

• A high temperature of 45 degrees on the first day of the year was followed by a low of four degrees on the 4th.

• Fields Golden Village is holding a sale on women’s shoes: first pair at regular price and second pair for $1.00.

• A new column, “Backyard Bounty,” written by Mrs. Jan Riggenbach, a successful midwest gardener, will now appear in the weekly edition of the Tarkio Avalanche. The column will feature timely tips on garden planning, planting, protecting, soil-building, harvesting, and food preserving.

January 6, 2000

• Seven Tarkio Academy youth started the new year by running off. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday, January 2, local law enforcement were notified that seven male juveniles left the campus. They were eventually apprehended.

• The Tarkio R-I School District started a breakfast program on Monday, January 3. Right now, breakfast is only offered to kindergarten through sixth grade students.

• Mary Ann Ohrt of rural Tarkio is retiring after 20 plus years of service at the Flower Mill in Tarkio. Mary Ann started putting flower arrangements together for Jack and Doris Ann Schmidt in 1979 when they owned the Flower Mill.

• Elizabeth Freeman of Tarkio will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday, January 12. She still remembers meeting Harry S. Truman during his bid for the presidency in Shenandoah, Iowa. She held a record of 32 years of attendance at the First Baptist Church in Tarkio without missing a Sunday, until her health would not permit her to continue to attend.

• For most of the world, January 1, 2000, came off without a hitch. In Tarkio, one reported Y2K glitch was the date on Atchison County Cable Channel 13. At the stroke of midnight, the date changed from December 31, 1999, to January 1, 1900.

• Patty Nelson, owner of Unicorns and Dragons, has moved her store from 414 Main Street in Tarkio to the old Avalanche Screen Printing building at 316 Main Street.