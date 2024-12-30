January 6, 1950

• Showing at the Fair Theatre in Fairfax: “Special Agent,” “Any Number Can Play” with Clark Gable and Alexis Smith, and “The Black Arrow” with Louis Hayward and Janet Blair.

• E.C. Carter has leased the Mobilgas station in Fairfax and has purchased the stock, fixtures, and business from Jim Irvine. Mr. Irvine has accepted employment in the garage and repair shop of his brother, Bob Irvine.

• Looks like Atchison County’s baby crop of 1950 may be a record breaker, if the first few days indicate what is to follow. Five babies, three boys and two girls, were born at the Fairfax Community Hospital the first three days of the new year. The first baby of the new year was Judy Ann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Anderson of Tarkio, born at 1:55 a.m. January 2.

• Mr. and Mrs. M.A. Williams will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary on Friday, January 6. The couple was married in western Nebraska on that day in 1888, and about five years later moved to the Fairfax community, where they have lived ever since.

• A new extension club, to be known as the 49’ers, was organized at the home of Mrs. Maurice Graves on December 16. Officers are: Mrs. Maurice Graves, president; Mrs. Charles Hawkins, Jr., vice president and parliamentarian; Mrs. Pharon Nauman, secretary and treasurer; Mrs. Richard Davis, reporter; and Mrs. Billy Miles, Jr., health chairman.

January 9, 1975

• Brenda Hawkins was chosen as Fairfax Homecoming Queen and Mark Hawkins was selected as king.

• The Truck Stop south of Fairfax was held up early the morning of January 4 and some $400 in cash was taken by gunpoint. The assailant was apprehended later that day. Sometime during the night of January 8, Kerr’s Market in Fairfax was broken into and merchandise valued at $1,000 was taken. The intruders kicked in the back door and made off with 100 pounds of beef, canned hams, 200 or 300 cartons of cigarettes, a Timex watch, and possible other items.A cash register was broken into but did not contain cash.

• The first real snow storm of the winter followed closely on the heels of the New Year, striking over a wide area January 2. The four to six inch fall stalled traffic in many areas and at times, motorists reported spending as much as two and a half hours traveling from Craig to Fairfax.

• Mr. and Mrs. Dean Wiley leave Friday for a five-day vacation in Puerto Rico. Mr. Wiley won the trip as manager of the local MFA Exchange.

January 6, 2000

• The Fairfax Country Store is under new ownership and is now called Speedy’s Convenience Store. Tony McDaniel, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Speedy’s Convenience Store, bought the Fairfax store from Sue Patterson of Maitland, Missouri, and took over the business January 1. The new store manager is Chris Killough.

• The chicken pox is spreading throughout the Fairfax R-3 Elementary School. As of this week there have been approximately 15 elementary students with the chicken pox since December 1.

• In the classifieds: Lost – doll with white blanket from Baptist Church nativity scene in city park.

• The Community for Kids Child Care children enjoyed a day spent at the park Thursday, December 30. The weather was beautiful that day.