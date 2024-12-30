A reception honoring Atchison County Treasurer Debbie True, Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin, Atchison County Public Administrator Jayne Scott, and Atchison County Deputy Rick Sons was held Friday, December 27, 2024, in the court room at the Atchison County Courthouse. State Representative Jeff Farnan and Presiding Commissioner Curt Livengood were on hand to present state and county resolutions. Punch and cookies were served and the courtroom was full of friends, family and co-workers. Pictured above, from left to right, are State Representative Jeff Farnan, Debbie True, Dennis Martin, Jayne Scott, and Rick Sons, and Presiding Commissioner Curt Livengood.

Four Atchison County officials with a combined total of over 110 years of service to Atchison County retired December 31, 2024. An open house was held Friday, December 27, to recognize their service and celebrate their retirements.

Each of the retirees received a state resolution, presented by Missouri State Representative Jeff Farnan, and a county resolution, presented by Presiding Commissioner Curt Livengood.

Debbie True has served as Atchison County Treasurer for 34 years. Debbie is a member of the Missouri County Treasurers Association and the Treasurers Association Auditing Committee. She is also a member of New Horizons and the First Lutheran Church, where she serves on the auditing committee. Her family includes Josh and Kasey True, Karsyn, Kortlyn, and Jett; TJ and Stephanie True, Tyler, Zane, and Knox; and her fur baby, Bella.

Dennis Martin was elected Atchison County Sheriff in 1992 and took office January 1, 1993. He was recently recognized as the second longest serving sheriff in the State of Missouri, having served for 32 years.

His list of professional associations includes the following: Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, 2019-2024, Board of Directors; Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (LECC, United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri), 2002-2010, Board of Directors; Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council (LETSAC, Missouri Division of Highway Safety), 1994-2009, Chairman, Region H Representative, Legislative Sub-Committee Chairman; Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training Program (POST), 1999-2004, POST Commissioner; Missouri Sheriffs’ Association (MSA), 1994-2019, Executive Board / President, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Vice President, Treasurer, Sergeant at Arms, Zone 1 Representative; Missouri Western Regional Law Enforcement Academy, 2003-2004, Board of Advisors; Northwest Missouri Interagency Team Response Operation (NITRO, a regional narcotics task force), 2002-2019, Board of Directors; and Northwest Missouri Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET, a regional narcotics task force), 1999-2002, Co-Founder, Project Director.

Dennis’ community service includes: Community Advocacy Resource Empowerment (CARE of Atchison County, a victims advocacy program), 2001-2024, Co-Founder, Project Director, Board of Directors; Tarkio Academy (Youth Services International), 1995-2004, Community Advisory Board; Tarkio Elementary Active Mentoring, 2002-2005, Board member; and University of Missouri Outreach and Extension, 10 years from 2004 to 2018, Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors.

He has been a member of the Tarkio First Baptist Church for 59 years, having served as pulpit supply, choir, vocal soloist, Sunday School teacher, Deacon, as well as pulpit supply and vocal soloist for Northwest Missouri area churches.

Dennis and his wife, Phyllis, have been married 49 years. Their family includes Monica and Keith Bailey and their son, Jack, and Mackenzie and Clinton Dougherty and their children, Audrey and Isaac.

Richard “Rick” Sons, Chief Deputy, D.A.R.E Officer, and Chaplain, started with Atchison County in July 1993 as Dispatcher/Jailer. He became a deputy in 1996 and has served Atchison County for over 32 years.

Rick has been an officer for Northwest Missouri Narcotics enforcement team, and a board member on the Northwest Missouri Narcotics Enforcement team. Other professional associations include: LSU, Certified instructor in Domestic Terrorism; Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Certified Generalist Instructor; D.A.R.E Officer; Certified Instructor in K24, Elementary CORE, High School L.E.T.A Licensed Thermographer; Ground to Air /Air to Ground certified; and APCA Law Enforcement Chaplain.

His community service includes: City of Fairfax City council member; Minister of Music, Fairfax Baptist Church; lead singer/bass “Country Gospel Reunion” Nashville; and he is an ordained pastor, serving the Fairfax Baptist Church. As a member of the Fairfax Baptist Church he has also served as pulpit supply minister, choir leader, soloist, Sunday School teacher, and deacon.

Rick and his wife, Cindy, have been married 41 years. Their family includes Devon and Mikaela Sons and their sons, Ethan and Barrett, and Kristi and Justin Spellman.

Jayne Scott served as Atchison County Public Administrator from August 10, 2011, to December 31, 2024. She has been a member of Missouri Association of Public Administrators since 2011. Her prior employments included Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative, 2006-2011; Jones Law Office, 2002-2006; Albany Regional Center as a service coordinator, 1999-2002; and Northwest Missouri Living Center, 1997-1999.

Jayne’s community service includes the following: Tarkio Rotary Club, 2015-2024; Community Hospital Foundation Board, 2017-2021; Baptist Home Trustee Board, 2020-2023; and numerous boards/committees at Tarkio First Baptist Church.

She and her husband, Pastor Glenn Scott, have been married 44 years. Glenn served as pastor at Tarkio First Baptist Church for 28 years and is now serving at Big Lake Baptist Church. Jayne has been a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years. Their family includes: Tre’ Scott, and his daughter, Stella Scott; Tim and Christa Scott and their children, Tyler, Christian, Camdyn, Landon, and Everett; and Amanda Scott.