The MFA Oil Foundation, represented by Dean Snyder, left, MFA Oil Foundation Board of Directors, and Brian Watkins, right, MFA Mound City/Tarkio/Fairfax manager, right, recently presented a $1,000 grant to the Tarkio Technology Institute to assist with purchasing handicap accessible entrance doors. Pictured with Mr. Snyder and Mr. Watkins are Tarkio Tech Administrative Assistant Laura Gibbons, Tarkio Tech Admissions Counselor Mark Staten, Tarkio Tech Student Services Representative Sheridan Mires, Tarkio Tech Publications and Promotions Representative David Hoffman, and Tarkio Tech Marketing Representative Keifer Nemyer.

The MFA Oil Foundation, represented by Dean Snyder, left, MFA Oil Foundation Board of Directors, and Brian Watkins, right, MFA Oil Mound City/Tarkio/Fairfax manager, presented a grant to the Tarkio Nutrition Center last week. Nutrition Center Administrator Erika Daugherty, middle, accepted the $1,550 grant, which will be used to purchase an AED and blood pressure kit for the center.