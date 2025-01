Tarkio Technology Institute began providing educational services in tech fields to area students on the former Tarkio College campus five years ago.

Come celebrate Tarkio Tech’s fifth birthday at The Curnutt Center at 404 N. 13th Street in Tarkio Friday, January 3, 2025. Stop by any time from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to visit and enjoy refreshments