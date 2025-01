East Atchison high school basketball teams will be hosting the 93rd Annual Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament January 13-18, 2024, at Fairfax High School. During the event, the Fairfax Music Boosters will be holding fundraisers, including “Buck-A-Duck” and a bake sale to raise funds for the band’s trip to Branson in the spring. Concessions will also be available.