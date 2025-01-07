Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) created an annual scholarship program to help graduating Atchison County high school seniors fund post-secondary education and training programs, especially those that can help students contribute to the future of Atchison County.

Because both career/technical training (welding certification, CNA training, lineman school, etc.) and traditional undergraduate education are critical to the future of our workforce, ACDC’s scholarship program offers a $1,000 award in each of the following categories, for a total of two scholarships per school district area:

• Tech school training program/community college degree

• 4-year undergraduate degree program

Application packets can be obtained by visiting the high school counselor’s office, contacting ACDC directly (acdc@atchisoncounty.org or 660-744-6562), or downloading at www.atchisoncounty.org/education. Completed applications (including transcript and a brief essay) are due to ACDC by Friday, March 28, 2025.