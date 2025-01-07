Around 4-6 inches of snow fell over Atchison County Saturday and Sunday, January 4 and 5, 2024, snaring traffic and closing Interstate 29 south of Rock Port and cancelling Tarkio R-I’s first day of school back from winter break, as well as causing several local churches and businesses to shutter their doors for the day or two. Even though temperatures had dropped below 10 degrees Fahrenheit by Monday morning, some tough Atchison County kids ventured outside to enjoy their first “snow day” of 2025. Jackson Zumbrunnen of Fairfax, Missouri, somewhat resembles the bundled-up kid from “A Christmas Story,” but his mom, Amber Zumbrunnen, said both he and his sister, Audrey, were excited to get outside and play in the snow.

Audrey and Isaac Dougherty of Rock Port took advantage of the snowfall to go sledding.

Poppy Graves of Tarkio, Missouri, is pictured in a “snow shower.”