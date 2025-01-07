The following real estate land transfers were recently recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 26, 2024, by Trevor and Mandy Whipple to Trevor and Mandy Whipple, Co-Trustees of the Trevor and Mandy Whipple Family Trust, for land in Section 34, Township 67, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 26, 2024, by Christopher and Amy Shimmel to Jill and Jeremy Davis for Lots 6 and 5, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Allen and Staci Martin to Martin Heritage Farms, LLC, for land in Sections 27 and 34, Township 66, Range 42; Section 29, Township 66 ,Range 42; Section 28, Township 66, Range 42; Section 33, Township 66, Range 42; Section 33, Township 66, Range 42; Section 32, Township 66, Range 42; Section 6, Township 65, Range 42; and Section 5, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Allen and Staci Martin to Martin Heritage Farms. LLC, for land in Sections 22 and 21, Township 65, Range 42, and Section 34, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Allen and Staci Martin, Co-trustees of the Reed and Staci Martin Revocable Family Trust, to Martin Heritage Farms, LLC, for land in Section 2, Township 65, Range 42; Sections 1 and 2, Township 65, Range 42; and Section 1, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Allen and Staci Martin, Co-Trustee of the Reed and Staci Martin Revocable Family Trust, to Martin Heritage Farms, LLC, for land in Section 31, Township 66, Range 41; Section 33, Township 66, Range 42; Section 3, Township 65, Range 42; Section 28, Township 65, Range 42; Section 36, Township 66, Range 42; and Section 22, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lot 1, Block 19, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 8, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 9, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Jed Brunk for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lots 4, 5, and 3, Block 8, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lot 3, Block 2, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lot 4, Block 21, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lot 10, Block 18, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lot 3, Block 14, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2024, by Louis Brunk, Douglas Brunk, and Pamela Nance to Brunk Rentals, LLC, for Lot 8, Block 12, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by George Laur, Jr., Successor Trustee of the George Laur Declaration of Trust, to George Laur, Jr., Barbara Laur, Linda Laur, and David Laur for land in Section 17, Township 66, Range 39, and Section 18, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by George Laur, Jr., Successor Trustee of the Mary Laur Declaration of Trust, to George Laur, Jr., Barbara Laur, Linda Laur, and David Laur for land in Section 19, Township 66, Range 39; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; and Section 20, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by Tarkio Re, LLC, to 300 Cedar, LLC, for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by Linda Laur to Laur Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 19, Township 66, Range 39; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; Section 20, Township 66, Range 39; Section 17, Township 66, Range 39; and Section 18, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Barbara Laur and Michael Lux to Laur Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 19, Township 66, Range 39; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; Section 20, Township 66, Range 39; Section 17, Township 66, Range 39; and Section 18, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by George and Katheryn Laur to Laur Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 19, Township 66, Range 39; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; Section 20, Township 66, Range 39; Section 17, Township 66, Range 39; Section 18, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by David and Suzan Laur to Laur Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 19, Township 66, Range 39; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; Section 20, Township 66, Range 39; Section 17, Township 66, Range 39; and Section 18, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Glenn and Barbara Rolf to Adam Rolf for land in Section 3, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by Glenn and Barbara Rolf to Jessica Braunecker for land in Section 16, Township 66, Range 40, and Section 4, Township 66, Range 40 ,Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 31, 2024, by Junior and Sheila Harbin to Shane Harbin for land in Section 35, Township 65, Range 42.