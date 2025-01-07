Atchison County 4-H/ Extension Missouri University will host a sewing club in 2025. This club is scheduled to meet January 11 and 25, and February 8 and 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Participants will learn the basics of hand and machine sewing and explore the tools of the trade. They will complete a project/projects ready to show at the 2025 Atchison County Fair. If interested call the Atchison County Extension office at 660-744-6231 or email Teresa Mertens at tlmertens@missouri.edu by January 8, 2025.

If you have a disability that requires special materials or service, call 660-744-6231.