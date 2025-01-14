Jaylynn Garst gets her points and works to break down her opponent. Jaylynn placed 3rd overall at the Mid-Buchanan wrestling tournament. (Dixie Teten photo)

Norah Watkins won by major decision 15-4 over Olivia Cunningham of Mid-Buchanan. Norah placed third overall. (Dixie Teten photo)

Emma Teten won by pin over Hayden Williams of West Platte. Emma placed second overall. (Dixie Teten photo)

Placing first overall, Bryna McEnaney is pictured wrestling Olivia Weddle of Polo. Bryna would win by pin. (Dixie Teten photo)

Hadleigh Jones locks up with Alyssa Harman of Van Horn. Hadleigh would get the pin and the win and placed 2nd overall. (Dixie Teten photo)

EA’s Braxton Melton-Davis sprawls out and keeps his weight on Micah Guernsey of South Harrison. Braxton would win the match 7-2.

EA’s Bo Peregrine works to get a half nelson in against Karson Wilmes of North Andrew. Bo would win with a pin and placed 5th overall.

Bracton Cook works on getting an escape from Micah Guernsey of South Harrison. (JR Chaney photo)

Desmond Chaney tightens up a near side cradle on Isaac Moad of South Harrison. Desmond won the match with a pin. (JR Chaney photo)

Ryder Herron works to break down Aiden Miller of South Harrison in the championship round. Ryder would get the pin for the win and placed second in the tournament. (JR Chaney photo)

The Mid-Buchanan Girls Invitational was held Friday, January 10, at Mid-Buchanan High School in Faucett, Missouri.

Individual results for the Rock Port girls are as follows:

100 lbs., Jaylynn Garst

3rd place

Round 1 – Aubrey Schrunk (Lathrop) won by decision over Jaylynn Garst (Dec. 9-3)

Round 2 – Isabella Hofmeister (Plattsburg) won by decision over Jaylynn Garst (Dec. 8-7)

Round 3 – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Brooklynn Stevens (Lafayette) (Fall 3:18)

105 lbs., Norah Watkins

3rd place

Round 1 – Lillian McCleary (Lone Jack) won by fall over Norah Watkins (Fall 3:28)

Round 2 – Norah Watkins won by major decision over Nealeigh Ziolkowski (Benton) (MD 14-0)

Round 3 – Norah Watkins won by major decision over Olivia Cunningham (Mid-Buchanan) (MD 15-4)

110 lbs., Brylea Shrader

3rd place

Round 1 – Madison Mcfall (Lawson) won by fall over Brylea Shrader (Fall 1:04)

Round 2 – Kentli Whitaker (South Harrison) won by fall over Brylea Shrader (Fall 0:48)

Round 3 – Brylea Shrader received a bye

115 lbs., Evelyn Heintz

2nd place

Round 1 – Evelyn Heintz won by fall over Jocelyn Jenkins (Smithville) (Fall 3:44)

Round 2 – Olivia Schweizer (Gallatin) won by major decision over Evelyn Heintz (MD 14-1)

Round 3 – Evelyn Heintz received a bye

120 lbs., Emma Teten

2nd place

Round 1 – Emma Teten won by fall over Journey Wagner (Lone Jack) (Fall 5:13)

Round 2 – Charleigh Mooney (Plattsburg) won by fall over Emma Teten (Fall 1:32)

Round 3 – Emma Teten won by fall over Hayden Williams (West Platte) (Fall 3:04)

135 lbs., Bryna McEnancy

1st place

Round 1 – Bryna McEnaney received a bye

Round 2 – Bryna McEnaney won by fall over Natalie Combay (East Kansas City) (Fall 1:26)

Round 3 – Bryna McEnaney won by fall over Olivia Weddle (Polo) (Fall 0:35)

235 lbs., Hadleigh Jones

2nd place

Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones received a bye

Round 2 – Miah Parker (Gallatin) won by fall over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 1:43)

Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones won by fall over Alyssa Harman (Van Horn) (Fall 1:44)

Individual results for East Atchison girls are as follows:

105 lbs., Danni Irvine

2nd place

Round 1 – Danni Irvine received a bye

Round 2 – Rhemy Hutchcraft (Smithville) won by tech fall over Danni Irvine (TF-1.5, 1:09, 15-0)

Round 3 – Danni Irvine won by fall over Skylar Teegarden (Lawson) (Fall 0:39)

110 lbs., Bella Bywater

3rd place

Round 1 – Addie Meppelink (Lathrop) won by decision over Bella Bywater (Dec. 10-6)

Round 2 – Zoey Reynolds (Smithville) won by fall over Bella Bywater (Fall 1:53)

Round 3 – Bella Bywater received a bye

120 lbs., Dylan Drummond

2nd place

Round 1 – Dylan Drummond won by fall over Mylie Carr (Polo) (Fall 1:35)

Round 2 – Dylan Drummond won by fall over Caelyn Campbell (Lawson) (Fall 1:42)

Round 3 – Delanie Smith (Mid-Buchanan ) won by injury default over Dylan Drummond (Inj. 2:00)

170 lbs., Aly Wooten

2nd place

Round 1 – Aly Wooten received a bye

Round 2 – Aly Wooten won by fall over Dorothy Burns (Gallatin) (Fall 3:07)

Round 3 – Victorria Barron (Benton) won by medical forfeit over Aly Wooten (M. Forfeit)

BOYS

The Mid-Buchanan Boys Invitational was held Saturday, January 11, at Mid-Buchanan High School in Faucett.

Individual results for the Rock Port boys are as follows:

120 lbs., Levi Lucas

Champ. Round 1 – Gunner Lockard (Mid-Buchanan) won by fall over Levi Lucas (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Round 1 – Levi Lucas received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Cruz Stewart (South Harrison) won by decision over Levi Lucas (Dec. 11-6)

132 lbs., Trenton Wallace

Champ. Round 1 – Trenton Wallace won by fall over Jansen Vanmeter (South Harrison) (Fall 2:18)

Quarterfinal – Luke DeVenney (Harrisonville ) won by fall over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Trenton Wallace won by fall over Hasson Alyassiri (Platte Co JV) (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 3 – Paxton Duncan (Benton) 6-9 won by fall over Trenton Wallace (Fall 4:23)

144 lbs., Kendan Melton

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Eaton (Gallatin) won by decision over Kendan Melton (Dec. 13-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Kendan Melton won by fall over Evan Wilson (Mexico) (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 2 – Phoenix Baugh (East Buchanan) won by fall over Kendan Melton (Fall 2:24)

157 lbs., Desmond Chaney

Championship Front – Desmond Chaney won by fall over Quinten Moppin (Platte County JV) (Fall 0:54)

Championship Front – Cooper Elifrits (Harrisonville ) won by fall over Desmond Chaney (Fall 1:24)

Championship Back – Desmond Chaney won by fall over Isaac Moad (South Harrison) (Fall 0:35)

Championship Back – Gavin Cornett (Smithville) won by decision over Desmond Chaney (Dec. 15-11)

165 lbs., Jadyn Geib

Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Gilchrist (Smithville) won by major decision over Jadyn Geib (MD 17-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Jadyn Geib received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Jadyn Geib won by fall over Garrett Moritz (West Platte) (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Straub (Central ) won by fall over Jadyn Geib (Fall 1:45)

175 lbs., Bracton Cook

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Johnson (Lafayette,St. Joseph) won by fall over Bracton Cook (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 1 – Micah Guernsey (South Harrison) won by decision over Bracton Cook (Dec. 8-5)

285 lbs., Ryder Herron

2nd place

Champ. Round 1 – Ryder Herron won by fall over Aiden Miller (South Harrison JV) (Fall 1:12)

Quarterfinal – Ryder Herron won by fall over Malachi Terrell (Lafayette, St. Joseph) (Fall 0:26)

Semifinal – Ryder Herron won by decision over Ruger Johnson (South Harrison) (Dec. 8-5)

1st Place Match – Stephen Carroll (Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas) won by fall over Ryder Herron (Fall 3:02)

Individual results for East Atchison boys are as follows:

175 lbs., Braxton Melton-Davis

Champ. Round 1 – Braxton Melton-Davis won by decision over Micah Guernsey (South Harrison) (Dec. 7-2)

Quarterfinal – Austin Johnson (Lafayette, St. Joseph) won by major decision over Braxton Melton-Davis (MD 11-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Finley Fisher (East Buchanan) won by fall over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 2:28)

215 lbs., Jax Peregrine

Championship Front – Jax Peregrine received a bye

Championship Front – Hunter Martinez (Lafayette, St. Joseph) won by fall over Jax Peregrine (Fall 5:19)

Championship Back – Will Sapp (Smithville C) won by fall over Jax Peregrine (Fall 1:27)

285 lbs., Bo Peregrine

5th place

Champ. Round 1 – Bo Peregrine received a bye

Quarterfinal – Bo Peregrine won by fall over Karson Wilmes (North Andrew) (Fall 2:59)

Semifinal – Stephen Carroll (Overland Park – St. Thomas Aquinas) won by fall over Bo Peregrine (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Semi – Travis Shramek (Mexico) won by decision over Bo Peregrine (Dec. 3-1)

5th Place Match – Bo Peregrine won by fall over Jacob King (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:52)