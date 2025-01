The following incarcerations were recorded from January 3 to 8, 2025, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Bobby W. Denton, 31, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. January 4, 2025, in Fairfax, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree, and Kidnapping – 2nd Degree.