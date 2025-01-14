January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, with the national awareness day on January 11. The month is dedicated to educating the traveling public on human trafficking, what to look for, and what everyone can do to help stop it.

Missouri is a transportation hub for the central United States, with large amounts of freight moving across the state’s highways every day. Common places like rest stops, gas stations, convenience stores and hotels are prime spots for the practice of human trafficking. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 249 human trafficking cases identified in Missouri in 2023, involving 356 victims. Nationally, these numbers jump to nearly 10,000 cases identified nearly 17,000 victims.

In 2018, MoDOT leadership signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge joining efforts with other transportation leaders across the country. Through this pledge, MoDOT committed itself to providing specialized training to employees on how to identify the common indicators of human trafficking and what to do when trafficking is suspected in Missouri.

“Arming our employees with the knowledge of what to look for and what actions to take adds thousands of watchful eyes to the fight against human trafficking,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “MoDOT staff are in a unique position of having a presence on the state’s roadways every single day. We invite all Missourians to join us in taking action by learning the warning signs, and if you see something, say something.”

Some of the warning signs of potential trafficking situation include signs of physical abuse, branding tattoos, wearing clothing inappropriate for the weather or location, not being in possession of their money or identification, body language indicating discomfort, lack of eye contact with anyone except their trafficker, or not being allowed to speak for themselves.

If you suspect someone is being forced to engage in any activity from which they can’t leave – whether it is commercial sex, housework, farm work or other activity – call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree (233733). Information is available online at humantraffickinghotline.org. Please save the National Human Trafficking Hotline number as a contact in your cell phone: 1-888-373-7888. If someone is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

For more information about MoDOT’s efforts to “Put the Brakes on Human Trafficking,” go to modot.org/fighthumantrafficking.