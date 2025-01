The following real estate transfer was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 7, 2025, by Gloria and David Graves, Shiela and Aaron Erdley, and Marvin Cooper to HL&U Farm, LLC, for land in Sections 16 and 21, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.