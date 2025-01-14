The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of January 13-19.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, January 14-17.