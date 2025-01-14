The Rock Port Board of Alderman met Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Kelley Herron, Michael Graves, Jeff Geib and Kim Brake. Also present were City Clerk Natasha Baruth, Superintendent Dennis Sherlock, and Police Chief Derek Morriss. Utility Clerk Terri McGuire was absent. Visitors present were Barry Minter, Connie Minter, Charlee Garst, Jeff Arp, W.C. Farmer, Taya Jones, Clay Amthor, Ashley Amthor, and Sheena Roup.

Alderman Graves left at 6:23 p.m.

Mayor Thomas called the meeting to order.

The meeting agenda was approved.

The aldermen voted to approve the minutes of the November 20, 2024, and December 11, 2024, meetings.

Jeff Arp from MIRMA presented a certificate to the board for the MIRMA grant purchasing a practice AED for the pool.

W.C. Farmer was present for the Planning Commission to get clarification regarding the special use ordinance. The board spoke about codifying ordinances. The aldermen voted to send ordinances to codify.

Barry Minter waived his right to speak.

The aldermen approved the city consent agenda and the utility consent agenda.

New Business

Graves and Herron spoke about getting a paving machine using the marijuana tax income. Superintendent Sherlock will do research on machines. Discussion was tabled until the January meeting.

The aldermen unanimously approved a business license for Rock Creek Seeds.

Julie Burke submitted her resignation from the Planning Commission by letter to the board. Her resignation was accepted. Geib seconded. Ashtyn Beatty applied for the opening on the Planning Commission opening and her appointment was approved.

Mayor Thomas read Bill #1250 aloud. It was approved. Mayor Thomas read Bill #1250 aloud for second time. It was also approved.

Mayor Thomas read Bill #1251 aloud. It was approved. Alderman Herron read Bill #1251 aloud. It was also approved.

The aldermen voted to accept the new department policy presented by Police Chief Morriss.

City Clerk Baruth presented several new accounting programs with pros and cons. She suggested updating QuickBooks and revisiting if needed. The aldermen approved the QuickBooks update.

Superintendent Sherlock spoke about the need for a new sewer jet. The current sewer jet is over 30 years old and does not meet current needs. The board tabled this until January. Sherlock also presented a bid for the Clay Street project. Discussion was tabled until January.

Herron presented the idea of putting the pool repair funds in a CD. The aldermen voted to present this to the park board for approval.

The meeting adjourned into executive session at 7:36 p.m. for allegations of improper governmental activities pursuant for Section 610.021 (17) RSMo.

The executive session was adjourned and regular session resumed at 8:30 p.m.

City Clerk Baruth informed the board that several boxes of court documents were moved to the courthouse. Missouri Courts assisted with this transfer of documents.

The meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

The next meeting of the Rock Port Board of Aldermen will be Wednesday, January 15, at 6:00 p.m.