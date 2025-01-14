The students and instructors in Tarkio Technology Institute’s welding classes have been busy creating amazing metal masterpieces. Some of these will be on display at their welding showcase and sale Monday, January 27, at the Curnutt Center on the Tarkio Tech campus.

The Tarkio Technology welders are hosting a welding showcase January 27, 2025. You will be able to view some of the work made by the students and teachers and some items will be for sale. Stop by the Curnutt Center at Tarkio Tech that day and check it out from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The welders are looking for some hardware for the students to use in projects. If you happen to have bolts, screws, chains, sheet metal, refrigerant tanks, garden tools and even car parts that might make a good foundation piece, bring those to the showcase or contact Tarkio Tech to arrange a drop off.

The students have worked very hard and there are some amazing craftsmen and women learning this trade! Come enjoy and share in this opportunity.