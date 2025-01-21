The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met January 15, 2024, in the ACDC office. Present were: Lori Seymour, Roger Martin, Eryn Stepp, Craig Corken, and W.C. Farmer, board members; and Monica Bailey, director.

Lori Seymour called the meeting to order.

Board members approved the November meeting minutes and the November and December financials as presented.

After a discussion on depreciating assets, board members voted that from tax year 2025 forward, anything over $2,500 will be capitalized as a fixed asset, per the de minimus safe harbor election.

Director Report

ACDC has received 78 memberships to date. The 2025 members will receive name recognition in the newsletter and on Facebook and will receive ACDC member stickers.

Bailey reviewed ACDC grants that are available in 2025: Business Improvement (maximum of $1,000-$2,500 per grant; $20,000 available), Nonprofit Support (maximum $2,500 per grant; $10,000 available), and Community Cleanup & Beautification ($25-$500 per grant; $1,500 available).

Great Northwest Day is scheduled for February 4-5.

New Business

ACDC community lunches will be held around the county on the first three Wednesdays in March.

The board reviewed Bailey’s proposed amendments to the 2025 budget. All approved the amended 2025 budget as presented.

The scholarship process was discussed, and it was determined that scholarships awarded in May of a student’s senior year in high school must be used by the following August (15 months later).

The meeting was then adjourned.