The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 13, 2025, by Robert and Cindy Stevens to Ira and Tiffany Blum for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Personal Representative Deed: Filed January 14, 2025, by Pamela Soderholm, Personal Representative of the Estate of Beverly Soderholm, to Joyce Soderholm for land in Sections 10 and 11, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 14, 2025, by Bryan and Deborah Hurst to Joanna Page for Lot 7, Block 16, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 14, 2025, by John Woodward, Trustee for the John Woodward Trust, to Benjamin Glenn for land in Sections 35 and 36, Township 67, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 14, 2025, by TC Accommodator 347, LLC, to John Woodward, Trustee of the John Woodward Trust, for land in Section 8, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed and Permanent Waterline Easement: Filed January 15, 2025, by Vette Farms, Inc. to Gary and Darcy Vette for land in Section 29, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed January 16, 2025, by Christina Miller, Successor Trustee of the Juanita Long Family Trust, to Christina Miller for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 16, 2025, by Bonny Schepler to Tucker Schepler for land in Section 14, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.