Pleasant View is hosting a benefit dinner and silent auction for the family of Lacey Pridell, Pleasant View’s Director of Nursing. Her husband, Tim, recently passed away after a battle with cancer. The event will be held Saturday, January 25, at the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main Street, Rock Port.

Spaghetti, garlic sticks, salad, pies, and beverages will be served from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted.

There will also be a silent auction. All bidding must be done in person, but you may come to bid on items starting at 4:00 p.m. Donations for the silent auction may be taken to Pleasant View.