To gauge the overall community health needs of residents, Community Hospital Fairfax invites the public to participate in a Community Health Needs Assessment Town Hall roundtable on Thursday, January 23, for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community Hospital-Fairfax, 26136 Hwy. 59, Fairfax.

This event is being held to identify and prioritize the community health needs. Findings from this community discussion will also serve to fulfill both federal and state mandates.

To adequately prepare for this event, it is vital that everyone planning to attend RSVPs. Please visit the hospital website at www.fairfaxmed.com and social media sites to obtain the link to complete your RSVP or utilize the QR code below.