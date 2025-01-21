The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season Monday, January 27, at 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville, Missouri. Rehearsals, in preparation for an April concert, will continue each Monday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 55 singers from various communities in the region.

Jim Rash, music director, notes, “The Chorale members are enthusiastic about resuming rehearsals following our record-breaking successful holiday concert in December along with several performances in the community during the holiday season.” Rash continues, “As the area’s premier community chorus, we are looking forward to preparing a very appealing program for April. The theme of our spring concert is “Music, She Wrote,” and will exclusively feature music composed or arranged by women. All genres of music will be on the program including traditional, contemporary, pop, movies, and country. We will not only perform selections by traditional, historic female composers but also highly-recognizable artists such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Dolly Parton.”

The chorus invites anybody who loves to sing to join. Nodaway Chorale members are educators, office workers, healthcare workers, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students, and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.

For more information email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit their Facebook page @NodawayChorale.