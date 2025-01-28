The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the honorable Brian Andrew Tubbs at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, January 23, 2024:

State vs. Christopher Jagetz – Case Review on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The following cases were heard before the honorable Brett Hurst:

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Katarina M. Bennett – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Schmitt. Defendant appears in person, served on December 26, 2024. Defendant consents to judgment. Judgment entered. It is ordered that plaintiff shall have and recover from defendant as follows: Count I – $,3107.05 principal and $466.06 attorney fees; Count II – $118.69 total; Count III – dismissed; Count IV – $285.35 principal, $17.74 interest, $303.09 total; for a total of $3,528.83 and $466.06 in attorney fees. Stay of execution in place.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Loren Cecil Et Al – Show Cause Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Schmitt. Defendant served on January 8, 2025. Judgment revived.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Edward Murphy – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Case continued to February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for service or dismissal.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Travis Pinzino – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. No appearance from plaintiff for second consecutive court appearance. Case continued to February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Chris Riley – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel McEvoy. Defendant fails to appear, served on November 7, 2024. Judgment by default.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Chris Riley – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel McEvoy. Defendant fails to appear, served on October 1, 2024. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. It is ordered and decreed, that plaintiff recover from the defendant as follows: principal sum $798.00, filing fee $49.75, service of process fee $64.01, for a total judgment of $911.76. No stay of execution.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Harold Volker Jr. – Show Cause Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Dismissed by court without prejudice, death of defendant.

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Jennifer L. Welch – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Schmitt. Defendant fails to appear, served on January 8, 2025. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. It is ordered that plaintiff shall have and recover from defendant as follows: Count I – $2,785.78 total; and $417.87 attorney fees.

State vs. John P. Barragan – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. John P. Barragan – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Drive Within Right Lane Of Hwy. With 2 Or More Lanes In Same Direction. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jeremiah Nicholas Bigham – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Assault – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

Rock Port vs. Bobby W. Danton – Payment Review Hearing on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (11-15 Mph Over). Case called. Case set for March 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Payment Review.

State vs. Oleksandr Dobrianskyi – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Oleksandr Dobrianskyi – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Width Of Vehicle Exceeded 8 1/2 Feet. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Sarah A. Iles – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Arnold. Defendant acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. John D. Kroeger – Initial Appearance on Conservation Violation 7431001:Take, Attempt To Take, And/Or Possess Deer Without Deer Permit-Mo Resident. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $149.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Jose Lucero – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $331 cash only.

State vs. Luis Machado – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell for Campbell. Defendant acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $35.00 fine plus court costs. Traffic cost paid.

State vs. Lecraig Jayveon McGuire – Payment Review Hearing on Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Stacy Ann Morris – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Sundell for LaSalle. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Stacy Ann Morris – Initial Appearance on Mis-demeanor Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant was given copy of information. Arraignment waived. Charges formally read to defendant. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Plea of not guilty. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Christopher T. Nelson – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Cortez D. Reynolds – Counsel Status Hearing on Fel-ony DWI – Aggravated and Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Nathanial Lee Schlup – Case Review on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Stealing and Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Shakayla Lawanya Spann – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Roberto Tlatenchi – Initial Appearance on Mis-demeanor DWI and Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information, advised of right to counsel, advised of bond conditions. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Juan J. Vela, Sr. – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379 cash only.

State vs. Juan J. Vela, Sr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $331 cash only.

State vs. Saw Kaw Shee Wah – Initial Appearance on Infraction-Non Traffic for Trespassing – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt. Defendant enters plea of guilty. Defendant fined $132.50 and $69.50 court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Tarran Cale Alsup – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Non-Support. Case called. State appears by A.P.A. Cluck. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Shahana Marie Hall – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. State appears by A.P.A. Cluck. Defendant appears by P.D. Williams. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Troy Everett Poppa – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor Non-Support. Case called. State appears by A.P.A. Cluck. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

In the Estate of Steven Duwayne Davis – Motion Hearing on Supervised With Will. Case called. Personal Representative appears by Counsel Sundell. Secondary Beneficiary appears in person and by Counsel Bosler. Case continued to February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. for Trial.