Boundless Grace in Tarkio is hosting The Prom Project. The ladies who run the Tarkio organization are seeking formal wear donations to give students an opportunity to shop for prom attire without the financial burden. The shopping event will be held Monday, February 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boundless Grace, 402 Main Street, Tarkio. Prom dresses, tuxedos, suits, dress pants, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories are needed. These items may be dropped off at the Atchison County Library’s Tarkio and Rock Port locations or with Dara Whipple at Tarkio High School. The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce will also hold a ribbon cutting for Boundless Grace that day. Stop by at 9 a.m. and join the celebration.

Cassie Shaw, Mandy Whipple, and Jami DeRosier created the new venture exclusively for charitable purposes, specifically to provide aid and support to the community. They will accomplish this by renting out event items and hosting fundraisers in the building throughout the year. Cassie Shaw also has her photography studio in the building. If you have any questions, contact: Cassie Shaw, 660-623-9282; Jami DeRosier, 660-623-0161; or Mandy Whipple, 712-246-9496.