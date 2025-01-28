Alex Erickson steals the ball and rushes toward the basket for the Wolves in their loss to Stewartsville-Osborn. Erickson scored 12 of the Wolves’ 65 points. (Ann Schlueter photos)

With the fast break is Wolf Carter Oswald in the East Atchison 65-71 loss to Stewartsville-Osborn. Carter scored 25 points.

Lizzie Schlueter lays one in, leading the Lady Wolves’ to the 58-23 win over Stewartsville-Osborn with 29 points.

Rainy Nordhausen shoots from the top of the key. She had nine points in the Lady Wolves’ victory.

Grace Oswald brings the ball down the court for the Lady Wolves in their win over Stewartsville-Osborn.