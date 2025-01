East Atchison wrestler Alyson Wooten, left, placed 3rd at the Sam Martin Invitational Tournament at Plattsburg High School. (Terry Wooten photo)

The Sam Martin Girls Invitational was held Monday, January 20, 2025, at Plattsburg High School in Plattsburg, Missouri. The East Atchison and Rock Port girls’ wrestling teams competed in the event. Individual results are as follows:

EAST ATCHISON

190 lbs., Aly Wooten

Round 1 – Hailie Wagner (Central (St. Joseph)) over Aly Wooten (Fall 3:00)

Round 2 – Aly Wooten over McKenna Cunningham (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 1:40)

Round 3 – Aly Wooten over Tancy William (Marshall) (Fall 0:28)

Round 4 – Carli Vargas (Kearney) over Aly Wooten (Fall 0:38)

3rd Place Match – Aly Wooten over Makenna Munsterman (Brookfield) (Fall 1:16)

ROCK PORT

105 lbs., Norah Watkins

2nd place

Quarterfinals – Norah Watkins over Andrea Nunez (Belton) (TF 17-1 4:05)

Semifinals – Norah Watkins over Raylee King (Brookfield) (Dec. 11-6)

Round 2 – Norah Watkins over Brooklyn Utz (East Buchanan) (TF 18-3 4:51)

Round 3 – Norah Watkins over Skylar Teegarden (Lawson) (Fall 1:18)

1st Place Match – Lillian McCleary (Lone Jack) over Norah Watkins (Fall 2:43)

115 lbs., Evelyn Heintz

5th place

Evelyn Heintz over Riley Bordelon (Butler) (Fall 0:49)

Round 1 – Evelyn Heintz over Khloe Hanson (Carrollton) (Fall 0:40)

Round 2 – Abby Donovan (Central (St. Joseph)) over Evelyn Heintz (Fall 5:35)

Round 3 – Evelyn Heintz received a bye

5th Place Match – Evelyn Heintz over Kiahna Gross (Marshall) (Fall 1:37)

115 lbs., Eliza Mason

2nd place

Eliza Mason over Alexis Fischer (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 3:23)

Round 1 – Emily Phillips (Lone Jack) over Eliza Mason (Dec. 4-3)

Round 2 – Eliza Mason over Kiahna Gross (Marshall) (Fall 0:45)

Round 3 – Eliza Mason received a bye

1st Place Match – Abby Donovan (Central (St. Joseph)) over Eliza Mason (Fall 0:56)

120 lbs., Emma Teten

3rd place

Quarterfinals – Emma Teten over Charleigh Mooney (Plattsburg) (Fall 1:50)

Semifinals – Riley Walker (Kearney) over Emma Teten (Fall 0:48)

Round 2 – Emma Teten received a bye

Round 3 – Emma Teten over Molly Meehan (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 4:50)

3rd Place Match – Emma Teten over Journey Clevenger (Lawson) (Fall 3:17)

135 lbs., Bryna McEnaney

6th place

Bryna McEnaney over Sierra Cross (Cameron) (Fall 5:41)

Round 1 – Addalyn Cox (Mid-Buchanan) over Bryna McEnaney (Fall 0:28)

Round 2 – Josie Holman (Lawson) over Bryna McEnaney (Fall 0:23)

Round 3 – Bryna McEnaney over Evelyn Nixdorf (Penney) (Fall 1:30)

5th Place Match – Alyssa Landwehr (Marshall) over Bryna McEnaney (Fall 4:16)

235 lbs., Hadleigh Jones

2nd place

Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones over Ella Chavez (Kearney) (Fall 1:57)

Round 2 – Hadleigh Jones received a bye

Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones over Aylah Gray (West Platte) (Fall 1:05)

Round 5 – Hadleigh Jones over Aubrey Wilson (Brookfield) (Dec. 5-2)

1st Place Match – Sherlyn Solano (Marshall) over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 1:48)