The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2025, by IPE1031 Rev 567, LLC, to Roger Winterhof Revocable Trust for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Successor Deed: Filed January 21, 2025, by Kevin Bowness and Christina Webster, Successor Co-Trustees of the Joan Bowness Revocable Trust, to Kevin Bowness for land in Section 13, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 23, 2025, by Clifford Butler to William and Jessica Thomas for Lots 6 and 5, Block 9, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.