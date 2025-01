The Tarkio FFA Chapter is hosting a Fish and Chicken Fry fundraiser Sunday, February 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the ag shop at Tarkio High School. Dine in or carry out catfish, chicken strips, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, and dessert, which can be enjoyed by children 12 and under for $6 and by adults for $12. All proceeds will go toward sending students to conventions and leadership conferences.