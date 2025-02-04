The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, January 16, 2025. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property (December 2024) – Additions to the tax books were: 2024, $4,1943.88; 2023, $5,715.48; 2022, $736.38. Abatements to the tax books were: 2024, $2,529.21.

Real Property (December 2024) – Additions to the tax books were: 2024, $2,155.46. Abatements to the tax books were: 2024, $1,380.18.

Ag Rock (December 2024) – Additions to the tax books were: 2024, $217.13. There were no abatements.

Clerk Taylor presented a petition with the required number of signatures from the Langdon Special Road District requesting the commission place the following issue on the April 8, 2025, ballot: “Shall the Langdon Special Road District of Atchison County levy a tax rate of thirty-five cents ($0.3500) on the hundred dollars valuation, for a period of four (4) years? This is a continuation of the existing tax.”

The commission reviewed new three-year contracts for each county office with Midwest Data Center and Rock Port Telephone Co. for services and cyber security. Clerk Taylor met with Midwest Data Center IT and reviewed the documents in an effort to consolidate some of the billing so it is easier to track. After review, the contracts were signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kenny Wallace met with the commission to update them on department matters. The commission stressed the importance of safety training within the department. Supervisor Wallace agreed and has already provided manuals to all employees for review with a mandatory training setup.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the purchase agreement for a new lowboy trailer for the road and bridge department.

Clerk Taylor presented figures from Eliot Berger, CEO & Managing Partner with Prime Healthcare Management, regarding the current lease of Pleasant View Nursing Home. The commission will continue to work with Prime Healthcare to agree upon a lease amount for 2025. Prime Healthcare feels their accounting department provided the wrong numbers to calculate the lease amount in late 2023. After this was discovered, they stopped paying their lease in late 2024 with no notice to the county until the county reached out to them about their failure to submit their lease payments in a timely manner. The commission knows the number of patients has increased, so will continue to investigate this matter to reach an agreement.

The commission met with the University Extension Office and board members for a noon luncheon where they were given an overview of programs that extension has done over the past year and plans for the upcoming year.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, January 23, 2025. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was attending the monthly board meeting of the Missouri Association of Counties.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in to update the commission on the remodel at the Emergency Management/911 office. She reported that she has some leftover construction supplies that she could put on Gov Deals unless they were needed elsewhere in the county. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kenny Wallace said his department would take them. Following discussion, the commissioner traveled up to the office to see the finished project.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.