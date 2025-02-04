Atchison County estab-lishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected January 28, 2025:

The Gas Spot – Tarkio

20286 U.S. Hwy. 59

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: Unlabeled spray bottle – blue liquid hanging on a utility sink – COS.

• Core Items: No covered trash can in restrooms. Unshielded light bulbs in back store room. No handwashing signage in restrooms.

Buttercup Coffee Shop

606 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations.

• Core Items: No violations.

The Roost

401 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations.

• Core Items: No covered trash can in women’s restroom. No handwashing signage in the women’s restroom.